New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara has said it will cancel flights over the coming days as a shortage of pilots and other factors have disrupted its services over the past few days. On Monday nearly 50 Vistara flights were cancelled, resulting in huge chaos at airports.

“We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability. We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate to ensure adequate connectivity across our network," a Vistara spokesperson told Mint.

The airline is currently undergoing a merger with Air India. As part of the transition, the two airlines were brought under a uniform pay structure from March. Under the new structure, Vistara pilots will get a fixed salary for 40 hours of flying instead of the previous 70 hours. They will also receive payment in lieu of extra flying hours and rewards based on their years of service with the airline. "The pilots at Vistara have been disappointed with the new pay policy as this effectively brings down their salaries," a person aware of the development said.

"We acknowledge and are deeply concerned about the inconvenience this has caused to our customers. Having said that, our teams are working towards minimising the discomfort to the customer," the airline said. The airline has deployed larger aircraft such as B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights and accommodate more customers wherever possible. It is also offering alternative flights or refunds to affected customers where possible.

"We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon," a spokesperson said.

The merger of Air India and Vistara will be a complex process as the customer-facing elements will take time for a complete transition, Air India’s CEO said last month. "Behind-the-scenes planning is underway. The regulatory and legal (approvals) are in process. The customer-facing elements will take some time and we are not rushing it," Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said at the Skift India summit on 20 March.

Air India, a state-run airline for 69 years, was reacquired by the Tata Group under a government-led strategic disinvestment programme in January 2022. Later that year the Tata group announced a merger between Air India and Vistara.

Vistara is currently a 51:49 joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines and commenced operations in 2015. After the merger, Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in the merged entity.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) recently gave conditional approval to the merger, six months after the Competition Commission of India approved it in September 2023. This will allow the two airlines to efficiently plan their routes and codeshare network.

The airline acquired its 70th aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, last week. Its current fleet includes 63 narrow-body aircraft and seven wide-body aircraft with a daily flights count of around 350 flights a day.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!