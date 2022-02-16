Vistara's chief executive officer Vinod Kannan has admitted that airline fell short of meeting customer expectations in the last few months.

However, Kannan promised that he has taken stock of things as they stood and assured the customers that the airline is addressing some of the gaps on a war footing. "Many changes and enhancements are in the works."

In a letter to its customers, Vinod Kannan said, knowing that you have been inconvenienced and disappointed with our services has been heartbreaking for me and the entire Vistara family.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has been gradually resuming services that were halted temporarily due to the pandemic. The airline plans to not only restore pre-Covid standards of customer experience, but to exceed it in the coming months.

Kannan has also admitted the fact that the airline's customer service department has let down the flyers in addressing their problems. "Our Website and mobile app couldn't offer targeted solutions to some of the problems you faced."

Vistara CEO assured the customers that their grievances have not gone unnoticed.

The varying pandemic-led restrictions that we have had to navigate and the constant safety concerns due to the current unusual times brought us some unique challenges in the last few months, he said, adding that a sharp decline in demand right after a brief period of optimism in the New Year meant that the airline has not been scale up as desired when it comes to training and occupancy.

"This was coupled with a scale back in capacity, necessitated b a precipitous decline in demand, implied that the volume of enquiries and requests increased manifold."

Additionally, the airline has also fast-tracked initiatives across its entire IT infrastructure to make the digital experience more convenient, he added.

