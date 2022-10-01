Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Vistara commences flights from Mumbai for Abu Dhabi, Jaipur

Vistara commences flights from Mumbai for Abu Dhabi, Jaipur

Vistara started double daily flights between Mumbai and Jaipur with effect from September 30
1 min read . 05:57 PM ISTAnu Sharma

This will make Abu Dhabi the sixth international connection by Vistara from Mumbai in addition to Bangkok, Jeddah, Male, Singapore, and Dubai.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Full-service airline Vistara has commenced flight operations for Abu Dhabi and Jaipur from Mumbai.

The airline started double daily flights between Mumbai and Jaipur with effect from September 30. An Airbus A320neo aircraft is being used to operate this route.

Vistara will also start daily flights from Mumbai for Abu Dhabi with effect from today using a A320neo aircraft. This will make Abu Dhabi the sixth international connection by Vistara from Mumbai in addition to Bangkok, Jeddah, Male, Singapore, and Dubai.

The airline, a joint venture of Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320neo, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800 NG and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The airline is also set to induct its third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on lease. This will help Vistara increase flights to Frankfurt and Paris from Delhi.

