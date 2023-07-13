comScore
Vistara completes flying 50 million customers, celebrates in a special way

 2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:46 PM IST

The airline treated its 50 millionth customer with various services that included a pick-up and drop service in a luxury, chauffeur driven car, surprise cabin upgrade to business class and complimentary Gold Tier membership for Club Vistara loyalty program

The showstopper of this celebration included an anamorphic 3D display at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports. Photo: Vistara Premium
The showstopper of this celebration included an anamorphic 3D display at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports. Photo: Vistara

Vistara on Thursday said it has completed flying 50 million passengers since its inception and celebrated this 
noteworthy milestone in a big way. 

Its celebration “campaign was titled #50MillionFeelings to pay tribute to 
the myriad of feelings they have instilled in their customers over the years," Vistara said in a statement.

The airline treated its 50 millionth customer with various services that included  a pick-
up and drop service in a luxury, chauffeur driven car, surprise cabin upgrade to business class and complimentary Gold Tier membership for Club Vistara loyalty program.

Vistara’s statement said, “The celebrations 
began with the 50 millionth customer being treated to a journey of a lifetime that included pick-
up and drop service in a luxury, chauffeur driven car, surprise cabin upgrade to Business Class, 
complimentary Gold Tier membership for Club Vistara loyalty program, exclusive lounge 
access, luggage assistance and more!"

The Tata Group-owned airline also surprised customers with cabin upgrades to their “Premium Economy and 
Business Class cabin across major airports".

“The showstopper of this celebration included an 
anamorphic 3D display at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airport which encapsulated 50 million 
feelings of the customers through the years as well as innovative hoardings in Delhi and Mumbai," the airlime added.

Deepti Sampat, VP, marketing, Vistara, said: “We wanted to tell our story of achieving an important milestone of flying 50 Million Customers - 
50 Million Customers, 50 Million Journeys & #50Million Feelings. As a key driver of this 
campaign, we wanted to attempt something that’s innovative and eye catching, thus ensuring 
virality. We chose to launch this campaign with a 3D anamorphic display at 3 major airports -
Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru."

“The aircraft visual that appeared in the beginning caught the 
attention of the customers, and the striking and attractive animation that followed thereafter 
completed the story. This medium helped us to break the clutter and evoked many feelings amongst customers about flying with Vistara and a feeling of pride amongst employees," added Sampat.

 

Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 08:46 PM IST
