Vistara crisis: From roster revision to slashing daily operations, airline CEO unveils plan to address pilot shortage
Tata Group's Vistara airline grapples with pilot shortage as some protest pay changes before Air India merger. CEO addresses concerns, plans to revise roster to ease pilot pressure until May.
Tata Group-owned Vistara airline is likely to cut its daily operations to address the shortage of pilots, according to Reuters news agency. Vistara cancelled more than 125 flights on 1 April after several pilots went on sick leave at the end of March.
