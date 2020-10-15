Here a piece of good news for international travellers starting 21 November as Vistara will be increasing the frequency of its Delhi to London flights, the airline said on Thursday.

Instead of the current four, the airline will operate five flights a week on the Delhi-London route from November 21, and a daily service from 1 December, Vistara stated in a media release.

Instead of the current four, the airline will operate five flights a week on the Delhi-London route from November 21, and a daily service from 1 December, Vistara stated in a media release.

As part of the bilateral air bubble arrangement formed between India and the United Kingdom, Vistara is operating these aircrafts.

"The increase in frequency demonstrates our success on the Delhi-London route, its importance in our network, and the steady demand for a world-class, full-service carrier from India," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

All scheduled international passenger planes have been suspended in India since 23 March in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubbles with as many as 17 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Kenya, Ukraine, Bhutan, the UK and the USA.

Under an air bubble agreement, airlines of both the countries can operate special passenger planes to each other's territories under certain restrictions.