Vistara experience isn’t going away: Air India assures passengers, promises same world-class service under new code

  • Air India has reassured Vistara passengers that the in-flight experience will stay the same even after the upcoming merger, promising continuity in services, a familiar crew, and a wider network.

Published8 Nov 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Air India has reassured Vistara passengers that their travel experience will remain unchanged after the upcoming merger of the two airlines. The official Air India handle tweeted on Friday: "With the merger and the changes that come with it, we wanted to assure you that your Vistara in-flight experience is not going away. You can continue to enjoy the same world-class fleet, exceptional service, and familiar faces under the new code AI 2XXX."

The merger of full-service carriers Air India and Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is set for November 12. Following this, Vistara flights will operate under Air India's brand and will be identified by a special four-digit code beginning with the digit '2'.

Measures in place

To ensure a seamless experience for Vistara passengers, Air India has deployed additional support, including help desk kiosks, across major airports. "Customer support staff wearing 'How may I assist you?' Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts will be available at curbside areas before terminal entry points at hub airports," an official confirmed. Staff will guide passengers with old Vistara tickets and assist at self-service kiosks.

In the first month post-merger, Air India expects to serve around 1,15,000 passengers who had pre-booked on Vistara. Meanwhile, 2,70,000 Vistara customers have already been transferred to Air India’s system. The loyalty transition is underway, with over 4.5 million Club Vistara members being migrated to Air India’s Flying Returns programme, which will be rebranded as the "Maharaja Club."

The integration will also see Singapore Airlines acquire a 25.1% stake in Air India.  Air India’s chief, Campbell Wilson, assured that Vistara's "world-class fleet, exceptional service, and familiar faces" will continue under Air India’s management. The airline promised to retain the essence of Vistara’s premium experience, addressing any concerns from passengers about service quality post-merger.

8 Nov 2024, 12:53 PM IST
