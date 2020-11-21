Vistara eyes direct flights to US as covid fuels demand

Private carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is considering starting direct flights to the US as the covid-19 pandemic increases demand for non-stop travel, a senior executive said on Friday.

While the specific time frame and aircraft requirements are yet to be finalized, Vistara is studying various scenarios for direct flights, Vinod Kannan, chief commercial officer, told Reuters in an interview.

While the specific time frame and aircraft requirements are yet to be finalized, Vistara is studying various scenarios for direct flights, Vinod Kannan, chief commercial officer, told Reuters in an interview.

Vistara has seen a rise in demand for non-stop flights, as passengers try to avoid stopovers to reduce the risk of getting infected—a trend it expects will continue in the future.

Flag carrier Air India is the only Indian airline currently offering direct flights to the US.

“This means there is definitely an opportunity...to fly direct to the US, and it is an opportunity we are looking at," Kannan said.

Prior to covid-19, the airline flew to destinations like Bangkok and Singapore and had plans to start flying to Japan and Europe. Its international flights are currently limited to destinations like London and Dubai.

It is in talks to start flights to Paris and Frankfurt under the same bilateral agreement, Kannan said.

