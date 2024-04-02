Vistara Flight Cancellations: Vistara, the airline jointly owned by Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, announced multiple flight delays and cancellations in the last few days. The airline reportedly faced sudden mass sick leaves by pilots which impacted its flight operations. Mandatory maintenance requirements for some aircraft and operational reasons also resulted in the disruptions, the company stated. As many as 70 flights could be cancelled on Tuesday, April 2, sources told PTI. Earlier in the day, NDTV reported that the airline had cancelled five flights to New Delhi, three to Bengaluru, and two to Kolkata as it grappled with a shortage of pilots and operational issues.

Here are the top 10 updates

On April 1, the airline cancelled more than 50 flights and delayed at least 160 more. The full-service carrier said it will cancel flights over the coming days as a shortage of pilots and other factors have disrupted its services over the past few days.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have sought a detailed report from Vistara regarding flight cancellations and major delays, as per multiple reports. The airline has either cancelled or delayed over 100 flights in the past week, a ministry official told news agency ANI.

The DGCA has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed. The airline has also been asked to ensure that the relevant provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part-IV on Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights are complied with like advance information, an option of refund, compensation (if applicable) etc to the passengers. Additionally, DGCA officials are monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with the above-mentioned CAR and minimise passenger inconvenience.

A Vistara spokesperson told Mint that the airline had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability. “We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate to ensure adequate connectivity across our network," the spokesperson added.

The airline is currently undergoing a merger with Air India. As part of the transition, the two airlines were brought under a uniform pay structure in March. Under the new structure, Vistara pilots will get a fixed salary for 40 hours of flying instead of the previous 70 hours. They will also receive payment in lieu of extra flying hours and rewards based on their years of service with the airline.

"The pilots at Vistara have been disappointed with the new pay policy as this effectively brings down their salaries," one source told Mint.

Operational reasons were also cited as a cause of the delay. An airline spokesperson said it was facing several flight cancellations and delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons.

Multiple social media users shared their unpleasant experiences of flight delays (as long as 5 hours) over the past few days. Many complained about incomplete refunds by the company after flight cancellations.

Customers have taken to social media amid the cancellations, delays and confusion. One wrote on X, “@airvistara what’s happening with so many cancellations and delays??? I’m worried about my flight with Vistara now. Please let us know at least 48 hours in advance to plan an alternate airline please !!!!"

Another wrote, “@airvistara Utter chaos last night at Bengaluru for UK 864 to Mumbai. Your handling of the situation has frustrated over 150 customers, many of whom may reconsider flying with Vistara or Air India in the future."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!