Vistara Flight Cancellations: Vistara, the airline jointly owned by Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, announced multiple flight delays and cancellations in the last few days. The airline reportedly faced sudden mass sick leaves by pilots which impacted its flight operations. Mandatory maintenance requirements for some aircraft and operational reasons also resulted in the disruptions, the company stated. As many as 70 flights could be cancelled on Tuesday, April 2, sources told PTI. Earlier in the day, NDTV reported that the airline had cancelled five flights to New Delhi, three to Bengaluru, and two to Kolkata as it grappled with a shortage of pilots and operational issues.

