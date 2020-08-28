Vistara on Friday started its first long-haul international flight from Delhi to London. The airlines said it will fly thrice a week between the two cities from August 28 to October 24. Vistara's new Delhi-London flight was a part of bilateral "transport bubble" pact signed between India and the United Kingdom.

"This marks our foray into long haul operations and we are excited to announce that London is now a Vistara City," the budget airlines stated on social media site.

The first Delhi-London flight was operated with its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Vistara previously said it sought permission to operate flights to Paris and Frankfurt.

"We’re delighted to welcome our newest entrant to Terminal 2 today," Heathrow Airport wrote on Twitter. Heathrow Airport is one of the major international airports in London.

India suspended international flight operations in the country on March 25 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Later, the central government allowed special flights under Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from the foreign countries.

In July, the Central government established special transport bubbles with several countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Maldives to operate international flights. The ministry of civil aviation earlier said India is in talks with 13 more countries to have an air travel bubble agreement. These countries are Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

