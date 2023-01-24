Vistara halts aircraft orders ahead of AI merger, eyes international growth2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:34 PM IST
- It will receive its pending order for 17 aircraft by mid-2024 taking its total fleet to 70 planes
Airlines Vistara has put the brakes on new plane orders while it awaits regulatory approval to merge with Air India. Though it will not stop the airline from adding more international routes to boost profits, said its chief executive on Tuesday.
