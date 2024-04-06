Vistara hopes to stabilise April ops by this weekend, CEO Vinod Kannan says over 98% pilots signed new contract
The carrier faced significant disruption in operation earlier this week due to the non-availability of crew and many flights were cancelled. Vistara citied ‘various operational reasons’ and ‘high utilisation of resources’ as a cause of the cancellations and delays.
Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan on Saturday said the airline hopes to stabilise operations for April by this weekend. He also said that more than 98 per cent of Vistara pilots have signed the new contract.
