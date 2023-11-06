Vistara introduces free messaging inflight Wi-Fi for Club Vistara members

Tata Sons and SIA owned Vistara Airline has announced that they are starting complimentary inflight Wi-Fi service for Club Vistara members. In an official statement, the airline company wrote “we are proud to be the only Indian airline to provide this service onboard." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official statement from Vistara airline mentioned that the Club Vistara member passenger would be able to avail services like WhatsApp, Messenger, iMessage even at 35000 ft.

“Stay connected with family and friends even at 35000 ft. in the skies with the complimentary unlimited data ideal for messaging apps (WhatsApp, Messenger, iMessage and similar services)." the statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vistara also clarified that that the passenger would not be able to send or receive photos, videos, or audio files.

Vistara's CV Platinum members and Business Class customers continue to enjoy free 50MB data for surfing onboard.

The complimentary inflight Wi-Fi can be used for personal electronic devices such as a laptop, tablet, or smartphone when travelling outside India aboard our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner™ and Airbus A321 aircraft.

The airline said that the passenger's CV ID should be associated with the booking to be able enjoy unlimited messaging in-flight.

Vistara inflight Wi-Fi: terms and Conditions -Club Vistara members are entitled to unlimited data for messaging services on select international flights (operated on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner™ and Airbus A321 aircraft).

-Members who have completed their enrolment and have verified their contact details, both email and mobile number online will be able to access the Complimentary Wi-Fi.

-Members must ensure their CV ID is added to the booking before boarding the flight to avail themselves of the benefit.

-Members can use this service for themselves only and can access it on a single device.

-CV Platinum members are entitled to receive an additional 50MB of data which can be used for surfing along with the unlimited messaging service. Members must activate the 50 MB surf package before activating the unlimited messaging service to avail both benefits. To know more about the packages, click here.

-Member's name on the ticket must exactly match the Club Vistara account to avail of complimentary Wi-Fi service for chat.

-This offer is subject to change without notice and has no cash value.

