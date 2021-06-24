Vistara looks to start direct flights to US from Dec qtr

Vistara has 47 aircraft, comprising 36 Airbus A320s, three A321neos, six Boeing 737-800s, and two 787-9s in its fleet. “We expect to receive the remaining four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft by mid-2022 along with more from the order we placed with Airbus for A321neo and A320neo aircraft. Overall, we aim to have around 70 aircraft by 2023," Kannan said.