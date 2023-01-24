Vistara may not need fund infusion for 6 months2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:39 PM IST
- The airline said that it has broken even in Oct-Dec for the first time in a quarter since it commenced operations in January 2015
Full-service carrier Vistara is not expected to seek any fund infusion from the promoter group of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines for 3-6 months on the back of a strong quarter in Oct-Dec, Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said today.
