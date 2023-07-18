Vistara starts preparation for merging staff with Air India, CEO Vinod Kannan confirms2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Vistara has started the preparation for merging its staff with Air India. This move comes as the industrial Tata family seeks to strengthen its aviation empire and compete with market leader IndiGo.
