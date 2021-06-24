Vistara airline announced a special 48-hour sale starting today, 24th June. The sale fares are available for all three classes of travel with Economy Class starting at ₹1,099, Premium Economy at ₹2,099 and Business Class at ₹5,999, inclusive of all taxes and fees, across its domestic network, Vistara said.

Vistara's Monsoon sale is for travel between 1 August 2021 and 12 October 2021 (blackout dates apply).

"Announcing our Monsoon Sale! Enjoy attractive fares across our domestic network starting at ₹1099/- all-in, for travel between 01-Aug-21 till 12-Oct-21. Book your tickets today. Hurry!" Vistara said in a tweet.

Announcing our Monsoon Sale! Enjoy attractive fares across our domestic network starting at ₹1099/- all-in, for travel between 01-Aug-21 till 12-Oct-21. Book your tickets today. Hurry! https://t.co/EaZx6ptP1M#AirlineIndiaTrusts pic.twitter.com/t4hB7wEZzX — Vistara (@airvistara) June 24, 2021

"Monsoon season is upon us and that calls for a long-pending break! We are happy to announce a 48-hour only ‘Monsoon Sale’ across our domestic network. One-way all-in fares start at ₹1099 for Economy Class, ₹2099 for Premium Economy, and ₹5999 for Business Class," the airline mentioned on its website.

The ₹1,099 fares are applicable on the Delhi-Chandigarh route. Major routes in which the travellers can avail of the offer include, Bengaluru- Chennai (Rs1,399), Bengaluru-Hyderabad ( ₹1,449), Delhi-Lucknow ( ₹1,699), Bengaluru- Goa ( ₹1,699), Mumbai- Goa ( ₹1,699), Mumbai-Chennai ( ₹1,699), Delhi-Lucknow ( ₹1,699), Delhi-Indore( ₹1,699), among others. These fares are for Economy Class.

Bookings for Vistara's ₹1,099 Monsoon Sale offer can be done via the website www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Vistara recently operated India’s 1st flight with the fully vaccinated crew and pilots. The airline had recently announced that nearly 100 per cent of its eligible employees have been vaccinated with at least their first doses, including airport and corporate staff, cabin crew, and pilots.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is giving a 10% discount from Wednesday onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official statement said. The discount would be given on base fare and only "limited inventory" is available under this offer, the airline's statement noted.

