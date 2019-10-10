To celebrate the festive season, Vistara airline announced a special 48-hour sale starting today, 10th October. The sale fares are available for all three classes of travel with Economy Class starting at 1,199, Premium Economy at 2,699 and Business Class at 6,999, inclusive of all taxes and fees, across its domestic network, Vistara said. The 1,199 fares are applicable on Jammu-Srinagar route."We don't have sales too often, and this sale is our way of celebrating the festive season and our rapidly growing network with our customers, " Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor said.

The full-service carrier said the travel period is starting from 10th October 2019 to 28th March 2020. "Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours of Thursday, 10 October, 2019, and ending at 2359 hours of Friday, 11 October, 2019," according to a statement issued by the airline.

Without divulging the total number of seats, the airline said, “This is a limited-inventory sale available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear."

For Vistara's latest offer, tickets can be booked on www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Vistara’s Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Major routes in which the travellers can avail the offer include, Delhi-Ahmedabad ( 2,099), Delhi-Chandigarh ( 1,499), Delhi-Jammu ( 1,699), Delhi-Leh ( 1,499), Delhi-Lucknow ( 1,499), Delhi-Srinagar ( 1,549), Mumbai-Bengaluru ( 1,799), Mumbai-Goa ( 1,999), Mumbai-Hyderabad ( 1,599), Dibrugarh-Bagdogra ( 1,999) and Hyderabad-Pune ( 1,949), among others. These fares are for Economy Class.

