The airline in a statement said,"In celebration of our 7th Anniversary, we are happy to announce special fares across our domestic and international network. For domestic, one-way all-in fares start at ₹977 for Economy Class, ₹2677 for Premium Economy, and ₹9777 for Business Class. For international, return all-in fares start at ₹13880 for Economy Class (Delhi-Dhaka), ₹19711 for Premium Economy (Mumbai-Maldives), and ₹47981 for Business Class (Mumbai-Singapore).

Vistara's 7th Anniversary Offer is for travel untill 30-September-2022 (blackout dates apply).

In celebration of our upcoming 7th anniversary, enjoy special fares when booking with us. Plan your future travel with the #AirlineIndiaTrusts. Fares applicable for travel until 30-Sep-22. Click here: https://t.co/0Ij3Bjhzxy#VistaraTurns7 pic.twitter.com/LpdPLe37Wp — Vistara (@airvistara) January 5, 2022

The airline in a tweet said," In celebration of our upcoming 7th anniversary, enjoy special fares when booking with us. Plan your future travel with the #AirlineIndiaTrusts. Fares applicable for travel until 30-Sep-22."

The ₹977 fare is applicable on the Jammu-Srinagar route. Major routes in which the travellers can avail of the offer include, Bengaluru Hyderabad ( ₹1781), Delhi-Patna (Rs1977), Bengaluru- Delhi (Rs3970), Mumbai-Delhi( ₹2112) and Delhi- Guwahati ( ₹2780).

To view the exhaustive list of domestic discounted fares, click here.

Bookings for Vistara's 7th Anniversary offer can be done via the website www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

The full-service carrier, which started flying to eight international destinations during the pandemic, has embraced a "nimble" approach amid the dynamic and unpredictable situation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as some countries are now witnessing rising infections.

During the pandemic, Vistara started flights to eight international destinations -- London Heathrow, Dhaka, Dubai, Doha, Frankfurt, Sharjah, Malé, and Paris.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.