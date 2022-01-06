Vistara offers flight tickets from 977 in a new 48-hour flash sale

The airline in a statement said,"In celebration of our 7th Anniversary, we are happy to announce special fares across our domestic and international network. For domestic, one-way all-in fares start at ₹977 for Economy Class, ₹2677 for Premium Economy, and ₹9777 for Business Class. For international, return all-in fares start at ₹13880 for Economy Class (Delhi-Dhaka), ₹19711 for Premium Economy (Mumbai-Maldives), and ₹47981 for Business Class (Mumbai-Singapore).