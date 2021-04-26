Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vistara offers to fly doctors, nurses free of cost across country amid Covid pandemic

Vistara offers to fly doctors, nurses free of cost across country amid Covid pandemic

Premium
Vistara has offered to fly doctors and nurses representing the government organisations, free of cost.
1 min read . 06:46 AM IST Staff Writer

The airlines said that due to the limited availability of seats, it will accommodate the medical professionals on a first-come-first-serve basis

New Delhi: Vistara has offered to fly doctors and nurses representing the government organisations, free of cost, across its domestic network amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

New Delhi: Vistara has offered to fly doctors and nurses representing the government organisations, free of cost, across its domestic network amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vistara said "...we want to help government organisations/hospitals in immediate need of air logistics. We welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Government of India and state governments/union territories. We will evaluate these to extend as much support as possible, based on the availability of cargo space," Vistara said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a letter to Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vistara said "...we want to help government organisations/hospitals in immediate need of air logistics. We welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Government of India and state governments/union territories. We will evaluate these to extend as much support as possible, based on the availability of cargo space," Vistara said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Wish to commend generous offer by Vistara to Govt Organisations and Hospitals in immediate need of air logistics. They’ve also offered to fly Doctors & Nurses representing Govt organisations, free of cost, across the domestic network. Let’s fight the pandemic together!," Usha Padhee tweeted along with the letter.

"We are also happy to fly doctors and nurses representing government organisations, free of cost, across our domestic network, and also fly them back on the conclusion of their service. The personnel who avail this service will have to mandatorily follow all the travel related SOPs and present relevant identification and documentation," it added.

The airlines said that due to the limited availability of seats, it will accommodate the medical professionals on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.