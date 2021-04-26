In a letter to Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vistara said "...we want to help government organisations/hospitals in immediate need of air logistics. We welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Government of India and state governments/union territories. We will evaluate these to extend as much support as possible, based on the availability of cargo space," Vistara said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}