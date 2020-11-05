Vistara operated its first flight on Delhi-Dhaka route on Thursday using its A320neo aircraft under the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ formed between India and Bangladesh.

The inaugural flight on left from Delhi at 6.30 am and landed at Dhaka at 9.20 am (local time), it said.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vistara will fly on Thursdays and Sundays between the two cities, using its Airbus A320neo aircraft, as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ formed between India and Bangladesh.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said: “We are glad to be able to consistently expand our international network and widen our global presence, despite the current challenging times. There is significant pent up demand for air travel between India and Bangladesh, and the resumption of flights brings relief to the traders, business communities and other regular travellers in the two countries. We are confident that our customers will find great value in choosing to fly India’s finest airline, Vistara, which is trusted by millions of people for its operations, safety standards, and service excellence."

All-inclusive, round-trip fares between Delhi and Dhaka are as follows:

Economy( Rs17,199, $295),Premium Economy( ₹19,700, $335), Business( ₹32,000, $450).

Bookings are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 20 countries including Tanzania, Bangladesh, the US and the UK.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via