Vistara receives its first Airbus A321neo aircraft

NEW DELHI : Equipped with wireless connectivity to will allow passengers access the internet through on-board wi-fi, Vistara has received its first A321neo aircraft. The narrow-body aircraft that can be used on short to medium-haul international routes that are within seven hours of flying time has 188 seats in three-class cabin configuration.

The business class seats in A321neo can recline into fully-flat beds and each will have a 16-inch high-definition in-seat TV to access in-flight entertainment.

The business class seats in A321neo can recline into fully-flat beds and each will have a 16-inch high-definition in-seat TV to access in-flight entertainment.

With the A321neo aircraft, the airline has a fleet of 42 aircraft now with 34 Airbus A320neo aircraft, six Boeing B737-800NG aircraft and the B787-9 plane.

Vistara said this aircraft would consist of 12 seats in business class, 24 in premium economy class and 152 in economy class. The business class seats are in 2*2 configuration while, the other two classes have 3*3 set-up.

"All of them feature 4-way adjustable headrests and movable armrests," the full-service carrier said. "Vistara customers will enjoy seat-back entertainment and in-seat power/USB charging ports in every seat."

In February, the airline had inducted its first wide-body aircraft -- Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner -- for long-haul international operations.

"This new addition to our fleet reinforces our long-term commitment to international expansion plans, despite the challenges of the current times," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.