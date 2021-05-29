Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Vistara receives its first purchased Airbus A320neo aircraft

Vistara receives its first purchased Airbus A320neo aircraft

Vistara now has 46 aircraft in its fleet, including 36 Airbus A320, two Airbus A321neo, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.
1 min read . 02:43 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Vistara’s A320neo aircraft comes with cabin features that include in-seat AC power outlet, USB charging ports and PED (Personal Electronic Device) holders. It has a total of 164 seats in a three-class cabin configuration, including eight in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 132 in economy

NEW DELHI: Full-service carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, on Saturday received its first A320neo aircraft from Airbus SE.

The aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP engines, is part of 13 Airbus A320neo purchased in 2018.

"The aircraft, registered VT-TQE, arrived in Delhi today (Saturday) from Airbus’ production facility in Toulouse, France," Vistara said in a statement.

The airline now has 46 aircraft in its fleet, including 36 Airbus A320, two Airbus A321neo, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. The existing Airbus A320neo on the airline's fleet are on lease.

“The Airbus A320 is an integral part of our fleet and growth story, and this particular aircraft is, indeed, special. It mirrors the maturity that Vistara has achieved in the Indian aviation industry in a short span of time, continuing to steadily grow in scale, size and operational assets," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

Vistara’s A320neo aircraft comes with cabin features that include in-seat AC power outlet, USB charging ports and PED (Personal Electronic Device) holders. It has a total of 164 seats in a three-class cabin configuration, including eight in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 132 in economy.

