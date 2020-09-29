Vistara reverts to pre-Covid free checked-in baggage allowance rules

After the Civil Aviation Ministry gave permission to airlines to decide baggage limitations for domestic passenger flights, Vistara announced that it has reverted to pre-coronavirus baggage allowance for all bookings and travel. Taking to Twitter, the airline tweeted, "We have reverted to the pre-COVID baggage allowance for all bookings and travel effective 28th Sept'20."

After the Civil Aviation Ministry gave permission to airlines to decide baggage limitations for domestic passenger flights, Vistara announced that it has reverted to pre-coronavirus baggage allowance for all bookings and travel. Taking to Twitter, the airline tweeted, "We have reverted to the pre-COVID baggage allowance for all bookings and travel effective 28th Sept'20."

There will be no piece restriction either, except for those booked under the Economy Lite fare, Vistara noted.

There will be no piece restriction either, except for those booked under the Economy Lite fare, Vistara noted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Air India was the only airline which allowed its passengers to check in 20 kg. Most of the private airlines allowed economy class passengers 15 kg of free checked-in baggage allowance.

In an order dated September 23, 2020, the ministry said the "baggage limitation would be as per airlines' policies".

"The matter with regard to check-in baggage has been reviewed based on the feedback/inputs received from the concerned stakeholders," the ministry noted.

When the domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry had stated that only one check-in baggage and one hand baggage per passenger must be allowed.