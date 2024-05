Vistara airlines has informed passengers that departures and arrivals between 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday May 9 will be impacted due to runway closure at the Mumbai airport.

“Due to the runway closure at Mumbai airport between 1100 hours to 1700 hours, all departures and arrivals are likely to be impacted. Customers are requested to plan their travel accordingly. Thanks," the airline wrote on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter).

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

