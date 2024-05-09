Vistara Airlines has informed passengers that departures and arrivals between 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, May 9, will be impacted.

Vistara Airlines has informed passengers that departures and arrivals between 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, May 9, will be impacted due to runway closure at the Mumbai airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Due to the runway closure at Mumbai airport between 1100 hours to 1700 hours, all departures and arrivals are likely to be impacted. Customers are requested to plan their travel accordingly. Thanks," the airline wrote on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also read: Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This development comes just a day after, Air India Express, the Tata Group helmed low-cost carrier cancelled more than 70 flights on May 8.

These cancellations were are reportedly attributed to cabin crew members calling in sick leave on the same day as a mark of agitation against purported mismanagement at the airline.

due to a protest by some cabin crew members against alleged mismanagement at the airline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the merger process of Air India Express with AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia) began, discontent has been brewing among the cabin crew. Furthermore, the civil aviation ministry ordered for a report from the Airlines over the matter.

Also read: Air India Express cuts daily flights as mass sick leave hits operations This mass protest by the key crew members isn't new. Last month, Vistara witnessed a number of flight cancellations and delays for days after pilots went on mass sick leave. Compensation issue related to an HR issue was the key factor behind the silent protest.

Bomb hoax call at Mumbai airport Few days ago, in April, Mumbai airport received a hoax bomb call from an anonymous caller warning of an explosive placed in Terminal 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai police informed that a female employee deployed at Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal-1 received this call about the bomb threat. The unidentified person said he was calling from 'Navpada' in an English accent.

Also read: Air India Express operations disrupted as crew reports sick The police official informed ANI, "The caller said that there was a bomb in Terminal 1 of Mumbai Airport, after which the information was given to the Bomb Squad and the local police. Following this, the officials reached the spot and started an investigation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!