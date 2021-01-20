Vistara starts daily flight service between Delhi to Sharjah

Full-service carrier Vistara commenced its daily flight service to Sharjah in the UAE from Delhi under the air bubble agreement. Sharjah is Vistara's second destination in the UAE after Dubai where it operates four times weekly flight services from Delhi, the airline said in a release.

"The new feeling has arrived in the majestic city of Sharjah. We are excited to extend our network in the UAE. Sharjah is now a Vistara city," the airline tweeted.

The new feeling has arrived in the majestic city of Sharjah. We are excited to extend our network in the UAE. Sharjah is now a Vistara city. #FlyHigher #FlyTheNewFeeling #SharjahOnVistara pic.twitter.com/N82nMM0Gm2 — Vistara (@airvistara) January 20, 2021





Bookings for these flights are now open on all channels including our website, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents, Vistara mentioned on its website.

Delhi-Sharjah-Dubai flight will be followed by daily air services on Mumbai-Sharjah-Mumbai route, which are set to start from 24 January, Vistara said. The airline has deployed its A320neo aircraft to operate its daily flight services to Sharjah from Delhi.

"We are delighted to inaugurate our daily services between Delhi and Sharjah, and are excited to add flights on the Mumbai-Sharjah route in the next four days. These flights further strengthen our presence in the Middle East while offering travellers the choice of flying India's best airline between India and the UAE," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara as quoted by PTI.

The round-trip all-inclusive fares for Delhi-Sharjah-Delhi start at Rs15,999 and round-trip all-inclusive fares for Sharjah-Delhi-Sharjah start at AED 799. For Mumbai, the round-trip all-inclusive fares for Mumbai-Sharjah-Mumbai start at Rs14,999 and round-trip all-inclusive fares for Sharjah-Mumbai-Sharjah start at AED 749, the airline noted on its website.

The airline said it will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

Vistara will also start direct flights between Delhi and Frankfurt from 18 February 2021. The flights will operate twice per week via B787-9 aircraft

