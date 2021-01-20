Vistara starts daily flight service between Delhi to Sharjah

"We are delighted to inaugurate our daily services between Delhi and Sharjah, and are excited to add flights on the Mumbai-Sharjah route in the next four days. These flights further strengthen our presence in the Middle East while offering travellers the choice of flying India's best airline between India and the UAE," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara as quoted by PTI.

