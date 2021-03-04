OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vistara starts flight operations on Mumbai to Male route. Details here

Mumbai: Witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic from Mumbai to the Maldives, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is expanding its existing reach to Male, by adding a new flight operated by Vistara, from March 3, onwards, the airport authority informed on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

According to a statement issued by the CSMIA, since the resurgence in air travel and ease in travel restrictions, Maldives has emerged as a preferred destination for passengers travelling from Mumbai.

Since the commencement of the air bubble arrangement with the Maldives on August 13 last year, CSMIA has seen a rise in passenger traffic catering to over 56,000 passengers across an approximate total of 410 flights to and from CSMIA to date.

The ease in travel restrictions has made the Maldives a preferred destination amongst leisure travellers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout