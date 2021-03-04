Mumbai: Witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic from Mumbai to the Maldives, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is expanding its existing reach to Male, by adding a new flight operated by Vistara, from March 3, onwards, the airport authority informed on Wednesday.

We are excited to extend our international network to the gorgeous Maldives. Malé is now a Vistara city!#FlyHigher #FlyTheNewFeeling #MaléOnVistara pic.twitter.com/fVybsNYikg — Vistara (@airvistara) March 3, 2021

According to a statement issued by the CSMIA, since the resurgence in air travel and ease in travel restrictions, Maldives has emerged as a preferred destination for passengers travelling from Mumbai.

Since the commencement of the air bubble arrangement with the Maldives on August 13 last year, CSMIA has seen a rise in passenger traffic catering to over 56,000 passengers across an approximate total of 410 flights to and from CSMIA to date.

The ease in travel restrictions has made the Maldives a preferred destination amongst leisure travellers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via