Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vistara starts flight operations on Mumbai to Male route. Details here

Vistara starts flight operations on Mumbai to Male route. Details here

The Maldives has emerged as a preferred destination for passengers travelling from Mumbai.
1 min read . 06:17 AM IST Staff Writer

The ease in travel restrictions has made the Maldives a preferred destination amongst leisure travellers

Mumbai: Witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic from Mumbai to the Maldives, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is expanding its existing reach to Male, by adding a new flight operated by Vistara, from March 3, onwards, the airport authority informed on Wednesday.

Mumbai: Witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic from Mumbai to the Maldives, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is expanding its existing reach to Male, by adding a new flight operated by Vistara, from March 3, onwards, the airport authority informed on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to a statement issued by the CSMIA, since the resurgence in air travel and ease in travel restrictions, Maldives has emerged as a preferred destination for passengers travelling from Mumbai.

Since the commencement of the air bubble arrangement with the Maldives on August 13 last year, CSMIA has seen a rise in passenger traffic catering to over 56,000 passengers across an approximate total of 410 flights to and from CSMIA to date.

The ease in travel restrictions has made the Maldives a preferred destination amongst leisure travellers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.