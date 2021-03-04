Vistara starts flight operations on Mumbai to Male route. Details here

Vistara starts flight operations on Mumbai to Male route. Details here1 min read . 06:17 AM IST
The ease in travel restrictions has made the Maldives a preferred destination amongst leisure travellers
Mumbai: Witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic from Mumbai to the Maldives, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is expanding its existing reach to Male, by adding a new flight operated by Vistara, from March 3, onwards, the airport authority informed on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by the CSMIA, since the resurgence in air travel and ease in travel restrictions, Maldives has emerged as a preferred destination for passengers travelling from Mumbai.
Since the commencement of the air bubble arrangement with the Maldives on August 13 last year, CSMIA has seen a rise in passenger traffic catering to over 56,000 passengers across an approximate total of 410 flights to and from CSMIA to date.
