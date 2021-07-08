New Delhi: Vistara has started operating direct flights between Delhi and Tokyo using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The inaugural flight departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 3 AM on Wednesday and landed and 2.50 AM (local time) at the Haneda airport in Tokyo.

"Our first flight to Tokyo from Delhi landed earlier today. Here are some beautiful moments between our flyers and the crew. We are happy to expand our network further in Asia and hope to see you on board too!" Vistara said in a tweet.

Our first flight to Tokyo from Delhi landed earlier today. Here are some beautiful moments between our flyers and the crew. We are happy to expand our network further in Asia and hope to see you onboard too!#AirlineIndiaTrusts #FlyTheNewFeeling #TokyoOnVistara pic.twitter.com/AVbFnOhcFW — Vistara (@airvistara) July 7, 2021





The airline's flight on Delhi-Tokyo route would be operating under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating since May 2020 under the Vande Bharat Mission and since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with several countries

