Vistara starts operating flights on Mumbai-Male route

Vistara starts operating flights on Mumbai-Male route1 min read . 02:52 PM IST
Vistara will fly three times a week on the route under India's transport bubble agreement with the Republic of Maldives
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vistara will fly three times a week on the route under India's transport bubble agreement with the Republic of Maldives
Vistara today operated its inaugural flight on the Mumbai-Male route, according to a company statement.
Vistara today operated its inaugural flight on the Mumbai-Male route, according to a company statement.
The inaugural flight departed from the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, the airline's statement noted.
The inaugural flight departed from the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, the airline's statement noted.
"The airline will fly three times a week on the route under India's transport bubble agreement with the Republic of Maldives," the statement noted.
Commenting on the launch of the new routes, Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Our new service to the Maldives will give travellers greater access to one of India’s most-preferred holiday destinations. We are delighted at the opportunity of taking India’s Best Airline to more places and offering the very best of air travel to people flying between India and the Maldives while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene."
All tourist establishments in the Maldives have been regulated to ensure that they are in line with the COVID-19 safe tourism guidelines issued by the Maldivian Ministry of Tourism along with a certification program to uphold high standards of safety and hygiene.
SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS:
|Sector
|Flight No.
|Days of Operation
|Departure
|Arrival
|Mumbai – Malé
|UK271
|Wed, Sat, Sun
|09:40
|12:25
|Malé – Mumbai
|UK272
|Wed, Sat, Sun
|13:40
|16:55
Introductory all-inclusive, round-trip fares are as follows:
|Economy
|Premium Economy
|Business
|INR 17,699
|INR 23,799
|INR 46,999
Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with more than 24 countries.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.