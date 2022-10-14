Vistara to commence Pune-Singapore flights from December1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 03:53 PM IST
Vistara will operate four weekly flights between Pune and Singapore using an Airbus A321neo aircraft with a three-class configuration.
Full-service airline Vistara will connect Pune with Singapore with effect from 2 December, the airline said on Friday. The airline will operate four weekly flights between Pune and Singapore using an Airbus A321neo aircraft with a three-class configuration.