Vistara to commence Pune-Singapore flights from December

1 min read . 03:53 PM ISTAnu Sharma
The airline has offered introductory all-inclusive round-trip fares for Pune-Singapore-Pune at 17,799 for economy, 32,459 for premium economy and 82,999 for business class.

Vistara will operate four weekly flights between Pune and Singapore using an Airbus A321neo aircraft with a three-class configuration.

Full-service airline Vistara will connect Pune with Singapore with effect from 2 December, the airline said on Friday. The airline will operate four weekly flights between Pune and Singapore using an Airbus A321neo aircraft with a three-class configuration.

“We are very excited to be able to launch the long-awaited connection between Pune and Singapore. Singapore is a key market for business and leisure travel from various points in India and we are glad that the new route will offer enhanced connectivity to our customers," Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said.

The airline has offered introductory all-inclusive round-trip fares for Pune-Singapore-Pune at 17,799 for economy, 32,459 for premium economy and 82,999 for business class.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group with a 51% share and Singapore Airlines with a 49% stake. The airline has also recently announced daily flights between Mumbai and Kathmandu with effect from 15 November.

The airline has 53 aircraft in its fleet currently including 51 narrow-body aircraft and two wide-body planes. Vistara is expected to induct its third wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliner this month. This will help the airline to increase connectivity to Paris and Frankfurt from India.

