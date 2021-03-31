New Delhi: Vistara is planning to extend its gate-to-gate luggage delivery service, under which check-in luggage is taken from passenger's home before the journey and delivered to their final residing place, to specific flights connecting Hyderabad as well as Bengaluru.

The airline started the pilot phase of this service in partnership with luggage transfer company CarterX on its Delhi-Mumbai flights from March 13, said its spokesperson in a statement.

"Basis customer feedback and several other observations, we plan to progressively introduce this service in other markets as well. Hyderabad and Bangalore are already in the pipeline for phase 2 of rolling out this service," the spokesperson added.

It has not been decided which flights from Hyderabad and Bengaluru will have this service in phase 2.

Under this service, the luggage is collected from the customers' doorstep, every piece of luggage is sanitized and packed in double-layered, tamper-proof packing materials, the spokesperson mentioned.

"Every movement of the luggage is tracked and we ensure they are delivered to their final destination safely. Luggage pick-ups and deliveries are entirely contactless, the staff facilitating the transfer wear PPEs at all times, and the transport vehicles are duly sanitized," the spokesperson added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

