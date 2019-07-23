Vistara will operate a daily flight each from Delhi and Mumbai to Singapore from 6 August and 7 August, respectively, the airline said in a statement. The round-trip all-inclusive fares for Delhi-Singapore-Delhi start at ₹21,877 and fares for Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai start at ₹20,778.

The tickets can be booked on all channels, including Vistara’s website www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, and through online travel agencies and travel agents.