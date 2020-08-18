Vistara to operate Delhi-London flights thrice a week from 28 Aug-30 Sep

New Delhi: Private carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will operate special, non-stop flights between New Delhi and London from 28 August to 30 September 2020, marking its foray in long-haul international operations, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The flights have been introduced as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ formed between India and the UK. During the period, Vistara will fly thrice a week between the two cities - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays," the airline said.

Vistara, which has two wide-body Boeing 787-9 planes in its fleet, will utilise the aircraft to fly to London's Heathrow airport.

"As the world starts opening up in a phased manner following an extended global lockdown, these special flights give us the privilege of facilitating travel between the two countries," Vistara's chief executive Leslie Thng said.

"The arrival of our second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner further strengthens our fleet and underlines our commitment to expanding globally," Thng added.

Vistara flew to nearby international destinations like Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka and UAE, among others before international flight operations were grounded in March due to the outspread of covid-19 pandemic.

However, international flights since then have resumed under bilateral air bubbles, which is a mechanism to resume international flights between India and other countries with certain pre-conditions, which regulates movement in view of the current covid-19 pandemic.

At present, India has international air travel arrangements under bilateral air bubbles in place with countries like USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives.

The Indian government is in talks with as many as 13 countries for resumption of international flights under bilateral air bubbles, which include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

Besides this, air bubbles have also been proposed with India's neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

