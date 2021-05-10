Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will start non-stop flights between Indian and Japan from 16 June, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The airline will operate weekly flights between New Delhi and Tokyo using its Boeing 787-9 aircraft with three-class cabin configuration (economy, premium economy and business class) to serve the route.

Japan was one of the destinations the airline has been planning to include in its network since the airline placed orders for wide body planes (Boeing 787) which can cover long-haul destinations.

Other airlines that operate direct flights between India and Japan include All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Air India.

"Far East has been an extremely important geography for our global expansion from the beginning for its tremendous growth potential," Vistara's chief executive Leslie Thng said in a statement.

"We are delighted to add Japan to our international network, under the travel bubble and look forward to providing the best of Indian hospitality while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene for our customers in this sector," Thng added.

International air travel is currently allowed only between countries under bilateral bubble agreements.

A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume flights between two nations with preconditions during the pandemic.

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreements with about 28 countries, which include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, the UK, and the US. However, many countries like the UK, Canada, and others have temporarily restricted or banned air travel from and to India due to a surging number of coronavirus cases.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.