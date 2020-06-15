Vistara to return Boeing 737 plane to lessor GECAS this week

NEW DELHI: Full service carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will return one Boeing 737 plane to lessor GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) later this week as the airline hopes to reduce costs by returning older planes amid covid-19 pandemic which has resulted in muted passenger demand, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"The aircraft will be returned to the lessor by the end of the week," the person said, requesting anonymity.

"The aircraft will be returned to the lessor by the end of the week," the person said, requesting anonymity.

The aircraft, which is currently part of the airline's seven Boeing 737 plane fleet, was earlier operated by Jet Airways (India) Limited, which was grounded due to during April last year.

The Boeing 737 aircraft is likely to be leased to an airline based out of Taiwan, another person said, requesting anonymity.

Vistara is negotiating with aircraft manufacturers Boeing Co. and Airbus as well as leasing companies to delay deliveries of some of the planes scheduled to arrive this year, Vinod Kannan, the airline’s chief commercial officer had earlier told Mint.

The airline will also return its first batch of Airbus A320ceo planes, about six of them, during the current fiscal, Kannan had said.

Vistara currently has a 41-plane fleet, including seven Boeing 737 planes, one Boeing 787-9, and 33 Airbus A320 planes, including six older A320ceo planes and 27 A320neo planes. It planned to have 52 planes by March 2021.

