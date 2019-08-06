New Delhi: Full-service airline Vistara, on Tuesday announced that it will start daily flights from New Delhi to Bangkok effective 27 August. This will be Vistara's third overseas destination after Singapore and Dubai. The return ticket from Bangkok to New Delhi will be priced at ₹16,936 for the Economy class. "Bangkok is a city that remains to be a favourite among travellers all year long," said Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng. "As a key gateway to Thailand, Bangkok continues to boost international commerce, trade and tourism in the country, making the business case more promising for us."

Bookings for flights to Bangkok are now being opened progressively on all channels, including www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

"The airline will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to fly to and from Bangkok, making it the first airline to offer a choice of premium economy class for travel between India and Thailand in addition to economy and business class," the company said in a statement.

While flights to Vistara’s first global destination, Singapore, started today, i.e. 6 August. While the daily New Delhi to Singapore flight began on Tuesday (August 6), the daily Mumbai to Singapore flight will start from Wednesday (August 7). From August 21, it will connect Mumbai and Dubai with daily flights.

The new services could also ease pressure on international airfares from India, which rose by as much as 32% after the collapse of Jet Airways Ltd in April.

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, connects 27 destinations, operates over 1,200 flights a week served by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and seven Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. It has flown more than 16 million customers since starting operations in 2015.



