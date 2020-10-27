On Tuesday, Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara said that it has decided to launch flight services to Bangladesh from India, starting 5 November, under the recently signed air bubble agreement between both countries.

Vistara will operate special, non-stop flights between New Delhi and Bangladesh's capital city, Dhaka, from 5 November, the airline said in a statement.

The services will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays between the two cities, using the airline's Airbus A320neo aircraft, as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' formed between India and Bangladesh, it added.

Vistara's announcement comes a day after no-frills carrier SpiceJet said it will operate flights to Dhaka and port city Chittagong from India from 5 November, using bilateral traffic rights under the air bubble pact.

SpiceJet to launch 8 flights between India, Bangladesh

The Gurugram-headquartered airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka, as per a Mint report.

Chittgaong, the port city, will be the 11th international destination of SpiceJet, it said, adding that all the new services will be operated from November 5.

Air bubble agreement between two countries helps airlines to operate international flights, with certain restrictions, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are glad to be able to consistently expand our international network and widen our global presence, despite the current challenging times," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

"There is significant pent up demand for air travel between India and Bangladesh, and the resumption of flights brings relief to the traders, business communities and other regular travellers in the two countries," Thng added.

Bookings are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara's website, mobile app and through travel agents, Vistara said in the release.

India, Bangladesh to operate 28 flights per week

To further widen our international civil aviation operations in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government had established an air bubble arrangement with Bangladesh.

Carriers of India and Bangladesh will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries.

With this, number of such bilateral arrangements has reached 18.

According to earlier media reports, Bangladesh is all set to resume flights to India from October 28 under 'air bubble' arrangement.

