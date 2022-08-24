New Delhi: Full service carrier Vistara will start daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi from October 1. Abu Dhabi will be the 12th overseas destination for Vistara. "We are delighted to expand our presence in the UAE, with a second Emirate, and offer the choice of flying India's best airline on one of the busiest international routes from India. We are confident that greater connectivity between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi will complement the growing trade and tourism between the two countries," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said in a release.

Excited to announce that you can now book your flights to Abu Dhabi from Mumbai, with return fares starting at INR 17749 all-in!

“We are excited to spread the new feeling to Abu Dhabi, with daily direct flights from Mumbai! The round-trip all-inclusive fares for Mumbai-Abu Dhabi-Mumbai start at INR 17749 and round-trip all-inclusive fares for Abu Dhabi-Mumbai-Abu Dhabi start at AED 799," Vistara mentioned on its website.

The airline informed that bookings for these flights are now open on all channels including their website, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

The airline, a joint venture between Tata group and Singapore Airlines, will use the A320 neo aircraft for the services.

Vistara has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321 neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.