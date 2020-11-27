Vistara to start Mumbai-London flights from January, 2021

Air carrier Vistara said on Friday that it will start flight operations to London from Mumbai using its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from January 16, 2021.

The all-inclusive fare for a round trip from Mumbai, i.e, Mumbai-London-Mumbai is ₹46,799 and for a round trip from London, i.e, London-Mumbai-London is priced at GBP 439.

The airline has been operating direct flights in the Delhi-London route and will now operate the flights between Mumbai and London in the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. "The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner™ is a state-of-the-art aircraft with features that make for a superior flying experience," Vistara said in a statement.

"We are delighted at the very positive response to our service between Delhi and London Heathrow which has encouraged us to further strengthen the network by adding connectivity from Mumbai as we see considerable demand between the two countries, and remain optimistic about the future," Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said.

The private carrier has inaugurated its flight services form Delhi to Doha last week and has also started its flight services between Delhi and Bangladesh on November 5, 2020.

Although scheduled international flights in India have been banned since March this year, the country has signed air bubble agreements with 17 other countries in July in order to operate special passenger flights to other countries, including the UK with certain restrictions in place.

Vistara has inaugurated air travel to many other countries as the government has introduced the Vande Bharat Mission and is now looking to start direct flights between India and the US. So far, only Air India has been operating direct flights between India and the US but with rising demand for non-stop travel during Covid-19, Vistara too, is considering to start its operations.

The carrier said that the booking for the flights between Mumbai and London are available on all platforms including its own website and the mobile applications. "Bookings for these flights are now open on all channels including our website, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents," the company said.

The company has also assured that the health and safety of Vistara's passengers would be the top priority. It has also listed a few safety guidelines on the website that include, only web check-in or self-print of boarding card can be done in order to avoid physical check-ins, among others.





