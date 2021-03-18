Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul

As things stand, scheduled international passenger flights remain suspended at least till 31 March. Dedicated cargo flights and those under bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries continue. India has air bubble agreements with more than 27 countries, including the US and Canada. “An aircraft flying over 10 to 12 hours non-stop needs what is known as augmented or additional pilots to carry out long haul flights. This is driven by the mandatory rest requirements and not the aircraft type," said a senior industry official, a third person, requesting anonymity.