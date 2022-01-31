This airline to waive change fee on direct bookings till March 31. Know details

OPEN APP
 31 Jan 2022, 09:04 AM IST

Amid the uncertainty in air travel owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and curbs on the movement in various Indian states, a private carrier has announced to waive off the change fees on new bookings

Full-service airline Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines has decided to waive off the change fees for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until 31 March. Direct bookings are tickets that are booked directly with the airline and they do not include the ones booked through agent websites such as MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip etc. 

The airline said that they have witnessed a sharp decline in demand for air travel, due to the surge in Covid-19 numbers and restrictions imposed by various state governments. However, the private carrier said the demand for 'air travel is gradually rising. "We are observing a marginal increase in traffic in February compared to the previous month," Vistara said. The airline  has cancelled and rescheduled a significant number of its February flights during the last few days.

According to news agency PTI, Vistara has cancelled and rescheduled a significant number of its February flights during the last few days. Besides a considerable number of affected passengers took to social media for facing difficulties in contacting Vistara's customer care.

Thereafter, Vistara spokesperson said that the airline is assisting the impacted customers with rescheduling, refunds etc., as applicable. "We have also advised and empowered our travel agent partners to extend support to customers, as and when required," it added.

