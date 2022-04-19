This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
domestic bookings under the sale are open for a period of 72 hours from 0001 hours of 19 April 2022 to 2359 hours of 21 April 2022 with one-way all-inclusive fares starting at ₹2,499 for Economy, ₹3,459 for Premium Economy and ₹9,999 for Business Class.
Tata Group-backed Vistara on Tuesday announced a 'Summertime Sale' across its domestic and international network. The offer is available on all three classes of travel - Economy, Premium Economy, and Business.
In a statement, Vistara said domestic bookings under the sale are open for a period of 72 hours from 0001 hours of 19 April 2022 to 2359 hours of 21 April 2022 with one-way all-inclusive fares starting at ₹2,499 for Economy, ₹3,459 for Premium Economy and ₹9,999 for Business Class.
For international travel, all-inclusive return fares start at ₹12,999 for the economy class, ₹17,249 for Premium Economy, and ₹35,549 for Business Class. There is also a weeklong booking period from 0001 hours on 19 April 2022 to 2359 hours on 25 April 2022.
Under the special sale on domestic routes, passengers can travel from Delhi, Mumbai, and Udaipur to other cities like Dehradun, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Amritsar, Leh, Srinagar, Varanasi, Goa, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
There is only one flight from Udaipur to Delhi under the offer, the remaining all are from Delhi and Mumbai to other cities mentioned above.
On international routes, all fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 20 June and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply).
Passengers can travel from Delhi and Mumbai to international routes like Kathmandu, Colombo, Dhaka, Singapore, and Dubai under the special offer.
Vistara has opened the bookings under the Summertime Sale on its website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents.
It said that direct channel discounts and corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply to these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be used for these bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
