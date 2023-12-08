Vistara winter sale is on, one-way ticket fares start from ₹1,923; Check details
Vistara has rolled out an exclusive and time-limited promotion known as the "Vistara Winter Sale." This promotion features flights on its domestic routes with initial fares starting at ₹1,923. The airline specifies that the sale applies to one-way travel in Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class on direct flights within India.