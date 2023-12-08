Vistara has rolled out an exclusive and time-limited promotion known as the "Vistara Winter Sale." This promotion features flights on its domestic routes with initial fares starting at ₹1,923. The airline specifies that the sale applies to one-way travel in Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class on direct flights within India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Enjoy winter travel at special domestic fares with our Winter Sale! Book now with one-way domestic fares starting at INR 1923. Book until 10-Dec-2023 for travel between 11-Dec-2023 and 30-Sep-2024. Blackout dates apply. T&C Apply," Vistara said.

Here are some key details about Vistara winter sale — The promotion is applicable to direct flights for one-way travel in Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class within India. Bookings can be made until 23:59 hours on December 10, 2023, for travel between December 11, 2023, and September 30, 2024, inclusive (with blackout dates). The promotional one-way fares are INR 1923 for Economy Class, INR 2323 for Premium Economy, and INR 9923 for Business Class. The discounts apply to base fares only, with additional charges excluded. When booking directly with Vistara, a convenience fee will be added to the discounted fares. Sale fares are applicable on selected routes and are subject to availability on a first-come-first-served basis. If the allocated seats for this sale are sold out, regular fares will be displayed. Corporate discounts and Vistara Direct benefits are not applicable to Sale fares, and no vouchers can be combined with them. The sale excludes group and Infant bookings. Discounted fares under this promotion are non-refundable, except for taxes and fees, which are fully refundable as specified in the Conditions of Carriage. Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and may be revised without advance notice. Vistara reserves the right to modify the terms and conditions of the sale or replace it with another sale, with or without prior notice. These terms and conditions are in addition to those specified on Vistara's website www.airvistara.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.